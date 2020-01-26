LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry. The candidacy petition period ends April 15.
How does the election work?
The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July for Districts 5 and 7. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election for 2020 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail. The At-Large position on the Nebraska Soybean Board is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the July board meeting.
What are the 2020 election districts and counties?
» District 5: Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson.
» District 7: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster.
» At-Large: All counties in Nebraska.
Who can be a candidate for the NSB seats or At-Large position on the board?
» Be a resident of Nebraska.
» Be a resident of the district in which the election is being held.
» Be a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years.
» Be at least 21 years of age.
» Have submitted an NSB candidacy petition.
To apply for candidacy in District 5, 7 or the At-Large position you must:
» Obtain an NSB Candidacy Petition by contacting NSB’s executive director, Victor Bohuslavsky, at 402-432-5720.
» Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in their district.
» Return such a petition to the NSB office on or before April 15.
Roles and responsibilities for a soybean board member representative:
» Attend every NSB meeting — an 8-day fiscal year commitment.
» Attend or participate in other educational events sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board.
» Receive no salary but reimbursement for the expenses incurred carrying out board business.
» Serve a three-year term that would begin Oct. 1.
