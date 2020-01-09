LINCOLN — Couples and families can take advantage of several special Valentine’s Day offers, including reduced lodging, at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area and Eugene T. Mahoney, Ponca and Platte River state parks.
Guests who reserve a cabin or lodge room at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park between Feb. 10 and 14 can add a Valentine’s Special package to their reservation. Cabins and lodge room rates from Feb. 9-13 are priced at a 30% discount.
The $25 Valentine Special includes a gift package in room consisting of a single stem rose, two wine glasses, sparkling juice, 2020 Nebraskaland Calendar, chocolates and more. The $55 Valentine Special includes all this plus a $30 gift card to Parker’s Smokehouse (for Feb. 10 or 11) or a $30 gift card to Caddy’s Parkside Grill (for Feb. 12-14).
The park also will offer fun activities on Feb. 14, including couples’ ice skating or rock climbing lessons. Pair it with dinner, dessert and dancing at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum’s “Swing Under the Wings” event.
For a special getaway at Ponca State Park, make a reservation and celebrate Birds and Breakfast Feb. 14-15. Enjoy a 30% discount on lodging, Saturday breakfast, complimentary firewood, and the opportunity to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Book two nights and receive a free bottle of wine or sparkling juice. For reservations call the park at 402-755-2284.
Enjoy dinner and a 30% discount on cabin lodging on Valentine’s Day night at Platte River State Park. Treat your valentine to an exceptional meal in a peaceful setting for couples or families at the park’s scenic Walter Scott Jr. Lodge. Early reservations are recommended. Make your dinner and cabin reservations today by calling 402-234-2217.
Reserve a cabin at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area from Feb. 14-16 for a 30% discount. Add the Silver Package to your stay for $25 and get complimentary champagne, wine or cider; sausage and cheese platter; bouquet of flowers; cheesecake dessert; drink tickets for CJs at the Lake, and more. For $55, add the Gold Package to your stay, which includes all items from the Silver Package plus a $30 supper voucher to CJs at the Lake. Reservations are limited; call 402-388-4169 to book today.
For more information, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or call individual parks. A park entry permit is required.
