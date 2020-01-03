‘Nebraska Stories’ to debut new season on Jan. 16

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” returns with a new season at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
The episode will feature the unveiling of a brand new statue of Chief Standing Bear in the U.S. Capitol, the harrowing story of a World War II Navy veteran lost at sea and the journey of a Lincoln boy with a rare condition who finds a new path to his future.
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its stories about hidden places, interesting people and forgotten history, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, nature, food, science, history and people that make Nebraska special.
Other new story highlights in January include:
» “Costume Play” — Explore the nerdy coolness of cosplay at the annual Omaha ComicCon Festival.
» “Hope in Bloom” — A Humboldt woman cultivates a garden of hope and remembrance.
» “Vintage Winery” — A visit with the James Arthur Vineyards family in Raymond, considered pioneers of Nebraska winemaking.
» “Volleyball — A State Treasure” — A look at how women’s volleyball became a powerhouse sport in Nebraska.
» “Racin’ Wiener Dogs” — A visit to the Syracuse GermanFest wiener dog races.
“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, airs at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The 13-episode 11th season repeats at 11 a.m. on Sundays and at 9 p.m. on Mondays in January.
