Each year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help tourism entrepreneurs learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners.
The 2019 Conference is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte, according to a press release from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
“The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau believes strongly in the tourism industry opportunities available for Lincoln County,” the release said. “As part of our commitment to continuing to help grow the tourism product offered in Lincoln County, we are offering four scholarships in the amount of $175 each to help defray the cost of Lincoln County entrepreneurs attending this conference.”
Because the conference is scheduled in North Platte this year, the scholarships cover the conference registration only. No meal, lodging or travel expenses are included.
Prospective attendees must complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following:
» Statement of financial need.
» Number of years they have attended the Nebraska Tourism Conference.
» Statement explaining existing or future tourism organization/business.
» Statement explaining how attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference will benefit them and/or their organization/business.
In addition, applicants agree to provide a written summary to the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau detailing what they learned at the conference and how their tourism business or organization will benefit. Completed applications must be postmarked back to the Visitors Bureau by Sept. 30.
Applications are available online at visitnorthplatte.com/official-documents, by stopping in at the Visitors Bureau at 101 Halligan Drive, calling 308-532-4729 or emailing mclark@visitnorthplatte.com.
Conference registration and information can be found at: visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2019-nebraska-tourism-conference.