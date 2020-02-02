Lincoln — The Nebraska Wheat Board will have its next meeting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Nebraska Cattlemen Office, 4611 Discovery Drive, in Lincoln in Lincoln.
During the business meeting, the NWB board will conduct a first reading of funding proposals for fiscal year 2020-2021. The meeting will also include reports from members on committee activities as well as updates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will also review contractor reports, determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.
On Feb. 13, the Nebraska Wheat Board members will be participating in their annual Bake and Take educational event.
