Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever for communities to remain safe and connected to critical utility services, including internet and other communications lines. according to a press release from Nebraska811.
For anyone planning projects that require digging this spring in Nebraska — including homeowners and contractors — Nebraska811 reminds them to utilize the free service. Excavators may access 811 online or by phone to enter requests and notify the affected utility companies so that important underground lines are marked prior to breaking ground.
Anyone who plans to dig should go to their state 811 center’s website or call 811 before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked. The state 811 center will take the online user or caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then either indicate that the excavator is clear to dig or visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked or the utility company has communicated to the excavator that they are clear, it is safe to begin digging. Excavators should confirm that all utilities listed on their locate request have responded before beginning excavation. For private utility lines, it is the owner’s responsibility to determine their location. Utilities will not locate and mark privately owned lines.
Nebraska811 encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:
» Always call 811 before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.
» Plan ahead. Call ahead of time if work is planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
» Confirm that all lines have been marked and all utilities have responded.
» Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
» If a contractor has been hired, confirm that a call to 811 has been made. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
» Visit ne1call.com for complete information.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Cooperation to help ensure continued public safety and sustainable utility service during these difficult times is vital.
With so much at stake for public health and safety right now, the millions of Americans who plan to do digging projects this year without taking the important step of calling 811 beforehand are taking an unnecessary risk — and one that could impact an entire community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.