Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW HEADING FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN SANDHILLS AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA TONIGHT... .A STRONG WEATHER DISTURBANCE WILL TRANSITION THROUGH THE NORTHERN ROCKIES EMERGING ONTO THE HIGH PLAINS TONIGHT. AS THE DISTURBANCE APPROACHES, A BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN SANDHILLS, AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. NORTHEASTERLY WINDS OF 10 TO 20 MPH MAY PRODUCE SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIVESTOCK SHOULD BE COMPLETED QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&