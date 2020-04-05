Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank, has announced the following promotions that were approved by the board of directors at the bank’s 2020 annual meeting:
» Vangie Harris, vice president, business banking electronic specialist. Harris has been with the bank since 2007.
» Russell Tappy, credit analyst officer, Tappy has been with the bank since 2016.
» Whitney Craig, credit analyst officer, Craig has been with the bank since 2016.
“I commend all of these individuals for their ongoing commitment to the bank and dedication to outstanding customer service. As the bank continues to grow, we take pride in continuing to support personal and professional growth in our employees,” Jacobson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.