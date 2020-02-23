The recipients for funds from Nebraskaland National Bank’s 2019 My Fair Share program are Deborah’s Legacy, Guardians of the Children, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Alzheimer’s Association, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, Todd Becker Foundation and Hospice of Sweetwater County. Pledges that will be awarded to these organizations total almost $17,000.
Each year, the employees of NebraskaLand National Bank nominate various organizations in our communities to be the recipients of monetary donations contributed by the bank employees. The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of NebraskaLand National Bank to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization, according to a press release from the bank.
Organizations that have been nominated in the past include: North Platte Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center, North Platte Rape and Domestic Abuse Program, North Platte Teammates Mentoring Program, Kearney Area Animal Shelter, and Kearney Area Children’s Museum. Approximately $143,000 has been donated since the program’s inception in 2004.
NebraskaLand National Bank employees presented checks to these organizations at the “My Fair Share Breakfast” Friday at the main branch, 1400 S. Dewey St., and at the Kearney Branch, 4615 Second Ave.
