Nebraskans honored in documentary film 'Born to Rein,' playing at the Fox Theater

The documentary film “Born to Rein” celebrates the lives and careers of National Hall of Fame horseman John Nerud of Minatare and father and son trainers Marion and Jack Van Berg of Columbus.
The film will be shown one night only at 7 p.m. Monday at the Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the showing is free, sponsored by Great Western Bank. Patrons may register in advance online at eventbrite.com.
The release of the film coincides with the 100th anniversary of America’s first Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton, who served in the U.S. Army Remount Program at Fort Robinson near Crawford.
Co-producers Jody L. Lamp and Melody Dobson capture the untold and forgotten stories about Nebraska’s role in thoroughbred training and breeding and the national horse racing industry. Lamp and Dobson, of American Doorstop Project Productions, LLC, will be available for questions and interviews immediately before and after the showing of the film.
They will also pre-sell the film’s DVD and souvenir commemorative guide at the event.
Other National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame inductees interviewed for the film include Bob Baffert, two-time Triple Crown winning trainer of American Pharoah and Justify; Carl Nafzger, trainer of Kentucky Derby winners Unbridled and Street Sense; D. Wayne Lukas, trainer of 24 thoroughbred champions; and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.