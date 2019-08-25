On Sept. 25, the Nebraska Enterprise Fund will celebrate 25 years of helping small businesses with a celebration lunch in North Platte.
In the past three years, the NEF has provided $10.42 million in lending to Nebraska’s small and micro enterprises, impacting 1,473.3 jobs. For 25 years, the organization has been a leader in the development of business service organizations, provision of financial sources to sustain services and directly delivering resources to businesses to aid in the start-up and growth phases of development, according to a press release.
“NEF allowed us to purchase additional used equipment and customer base from another recycler which helped us to grow exponentially. The partnership between NebraskaLand National Bank and NEF has been a great fit for my business,” said Pamela Pacheco, owner of ABC Recycling.
The NEF is looking toward the future.
“We are delighted to have served the entrepreneurs of Nebraska for the past 25 years and look forward to greater growth in the sector for the years ahead,” said Jim Reiff, NEF’s executive director. “We celebrate the small businesses across the state as we honor, celebrate, and embrace our first 25 years of success.”
The 25th anniversary commemorations throughout the state of Nebraska are offered through sponsorships from First National Bank, US Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo, Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP, CORE Bank, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, Nebraska Bankers Association, City of Norfolk, FranNet of The Heartland, Norfolk Area Economic Development, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, Security Bank, Transformation Marketing, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, Nebraska Public Power District and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce
For more information or to register for the celebration lunch., visit nebbiz.org.