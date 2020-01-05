LINCOLN — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced last week the NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway. Open nationwide to children 10 years old or younger, eight randomly selected winners will each receive a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution, according to a press release. Entries can be submitted online or by mail through March 31.
“As families across the country save for their dreams of higher education, it is with great pride that we provide the tools, resources and support to help turn those dreams into a reality,” Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said in the release. “Among these resources, scholarships such as the Big Dreams $40K Giveaway are the perfect opportunity to bolster winners’ savings while encouraging all who enter to envision and nurture their loved ones’ bright academic future.”
An annual contest, this year NEST 529 has doubled the Big Dreams giveaway prize to a total of $40,000. Since 2015, NEST 529 has awarded more than $100,000 in Big Dreams scholarship contributions.
“At NEST 529, we are driven and inspired by our account owners’ dreams for their loved ones’ higher education goals. We work diligently to be the best possible partner on their savings journey, and we are delighted to continue raising the bar with the Big Dreams $40K Giveaway,” said Deborah Goodkin, managing director of savings plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “It is our great pleasure to supplement our Account Owners’ contributions and to help inspire dialogue surrounding college savings for families nationwide.”
For full details and to enter the giveaway, visit nest529.com/bigdreamsgiveaway. More information is also available at nest529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.