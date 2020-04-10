LINCOLN — The rate of diabetes is growing at epidemic rates both in Nebraska and across the United States. Complications for our state’s 175,000 patients include heart disease, stroke, amputation, kidney disease, blindness and even death.
The new NET program “Beating Diabetes” examines the health care crisis in Nebraska. It premieres on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, at 7:30 and 10 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
The same evening, between the two broadcasts of the local program “Beating Diabetes,” PBS will premiere “Blood Sugar Rising” at 8 p.m. CT on NET. The documentary explores the history and science of diabetes, and shares perspective from patients whose stories offer insight as well as hope for safer, better treatments.
NET’s “Beating Diabetes” focuses primarily on type 2 diabetes, revealing the scope and impact in Nebraska, different approaches to fighting the disease, especially in at-risk population groups, and ways to modify risk factors such as obesity and lack of physical activity.
“Beating Diabetes” features discussion with diabetes experts Emily Knezevich, associate professor in the Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in Omaha and Virginia Chaidez, assistant professor of nutrition and health sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The NET program also includes reporting from Niobrara where Ponca Tribe dietician Sara Pfeifer explains the “Eating Well” program and participants take part in healthy eating presentations and cooking demonstration, and from Fremont where a University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension program encourages exercise for middle and high school students.
For more information, visit netnebraska.org/diabetes.
“Beating Diabetes” repeats on the NET World television channel at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT on April 19 and at noon CT April 20. It repeats on NET at 8:30 p.m. CT April 23, at 7:30 p.m. CT April 24 and at noon CT on April 26.
