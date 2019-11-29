LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, is offering a festive lineup of television and radio programming to light up the holidays. Holiday-themed musical performances, dramas and PBS kids programs started Thursday and continue through New Year’s.
For more information, visit netNebraska.org/holiday. All times Central.
Radio holiday programming
» “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: ‘A 21st Century Jazz Holiday,’” 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
» “Nebraska Concerts: Dulces Voces’ ‘A Light in the Darkness’ with guests Lincoln Early Music Consort, and Nebraska Brass’ ‘A Nebraska Brass Christmas: Ho, Ho, Ho,’” 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
» “The Verge: Christmas Special,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
» “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: Voices of Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
» “Nebraska Concerts: Abendmusik’s ‘The Weary World Rejoices, An Abendmusik Christmas,’” 1 p.m. Dec. 15.
» “Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration,” music to celebrate the return of the sun and warming of the heart, recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral, 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
» “Friday Live: Christmas and Solstice,” 9 a.m. Dec. 20 and 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics,” a mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces to accompany cozy and wintertime activities, 10 a.m. Dec. 20 and 1 p.m. Dec. 23.
» “The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special,” celebrate the season with performances by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more, 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
» “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: Jazz Christmas Classics,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
» “The Verge: Hanukkah Special,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22.
» “Nebraska Concerts: Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Deck the Halls,’” 1 p.m. Dec. 22 and noon Dec. 25.
» “Hanukkah Lights 2019,” an NPR favorite, returns with all new Hanukkah stories hosted by NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz exploring Hanukkah foods, traditions and music, 9 a.m. Dec. 23 and 3 p.m. Dec. 26.
» “Candles Burning Brightly,” 10 a.m. Dec. 23 and 2 p.m. Dec. 26.
» “All Is Bright,” contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story, noon Dec. 23; 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “Welcome Christmas,” VocalEssence choral ensemble sings traditional carols and new discoveries, 2 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
» “Hollywood Holiday,” 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25.
» “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” 9 a.m. Dec. 24.
» “A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico,” 11 a.m. Dec. 24.
» “A Chanticleer Christmas,” glorious voices with music that spans the globe and the centuries including new arrangements of classic and contemporary carols, noon Dec. 24 and 7 p.m. Dec. 25.
» “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra,” 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
» “Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 1: 2 p.m. Dec. 24; part 2: 2 p.m. Dec. 25; part 3: 2 p.m. Dec. 27; part 4: 2 p.m. Dec. 30; part 5: 2 p.m. Dec. 31 and part 6, Jan. 1.
» “Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Christmas Mass, ‘Messe de Minuit,’” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “St. Olaf Christmas Festival,” the festival includes hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections featuring more than 500 student musicians, 8 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite,” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25.
» “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: ‘Swingin’ In the New Year,’” 7 p.m. Dec. 28.
» “Nebraska Concerts: Omaha Symphonic Chorus ‘Christmas at the Cathedral,’” 1 p.m. Dec. 29.
» “The Verge: ’Dance in the New Year,’” 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
» “New Year’s Day from Vienna 2019,” the Vienna Philharmonic presents its annual live concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, 10 a.m. Jan. 1.
» “The Verge: Cold, Winter, Snow Show,” 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
PBS kids holiday programming
on NET
» “Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World,” 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday; 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 6; 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 17; 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
» “Peg + Cat + Holidays,” 1 p.m. Monday; 6 a.m. Dec. 11; noon Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
» “Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas,” 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday; 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 6; 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12; 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23; 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec.24; 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 25.
» “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas,” 7 a.m. Tuesday; 6:30 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
» “Nature Cat: A Nature Carol,” 6 a.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 6; 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 16; 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 25; 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
» “Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!” noon Monday; 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 7 a.m. Dec. 19; 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
» “Clifford the Big Red Dog Special,” 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 9; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 13; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27.
Television holiday programming
on NET
» “Classic Christmas,” 9 p.m. Wednesday.
» “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 9 p.m. Dec. 20.
» “Casting Call to Curtain Call,” 10 p.m. Dec. 20 and 3 p.m. Dec. 22.
» “Making a New American Nutcracker,” 10 p.m. Dec. 18.
» “Magic of Christmas in Alsace,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
» “Getting to the Nutcracker,” 10 p.m. Dec. 19.
» “Once Upon a Christmas Cheery in the Lab of Shakhashiri,” 10 a.m. Dec. 22.
» “Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Messiah, Prince of Peace,” 1 p.m. Dec. 22.
» “Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society,” 2 p.m. Dec. 22.
» “Christmas at Belmont,” 8 p.m. Dec. 23.
» “Chef’s Life Holiday Special,” 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “Christmas on the Danube,” 10:30 p.m. Dec. 25.
» “Crane Candlelight Concert: Go Tell It On The Mountain,” 8 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In, O’ Child of Peace,” 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “St. Thomas Christmas: Comfort and Joy,” 11 p.m. Dec. 24.
» “Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 25.
» “Call the Midwife Holiday Special,” 8 p.m. Dec. 25 and 8 p.m. Dec. 30.
» “Live from Lincoln Center: New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve 2019: Sondheim Celebration,” 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
