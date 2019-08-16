LINCOLN — A new television documentary from NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, taps into the state’s craft beer industry. “Savor: Nebraska Craft Beer” premieres at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday on NET.
Nebraska is home to a growing community of local craft brewers that are producing nationally award-winning beverages for consumers with sophisticated palates who are thirsty for new varieties of beer.
With nearly 50 breweries in the state, the impact on the economy has soared as producers grow their brands. During the last decade, the number of breweries in the state has more than doubled and Nebraska now produces over 50,000 barrels of craft beer each year.
In some small towns, craft breweries become community hubs as they spur local economic development.
“Savor: Nebraska Craft Beer” explores the brewing process and how craft beer has emerged as a popular alternative to traditional pilsners made by major brewers.
It also examines the history of beer, introduces a variety of people who make beer brewing their life’s work and offers advice on how to pair meals with the state’s best brews.
The documentary offers a sample of the industry from Infusion Brewing Co. in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood and its Nebraska beer historian owner, as well as Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Broken Bow and Empyrean Brewing Co. in Lincoln, Nebraska’s oldest operating modern brewery.