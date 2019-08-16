Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 586 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THOMAS IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA LINCOLN IN WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA HOOKER LOGAN MCPHERSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HALSEY, MULLEN, NORTH PLATTE, RINGGOLD, STAPLETON, THEDFORD, AND TRYON.