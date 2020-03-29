LINCOLN — As Nebraskans plan for a variety of scenarios in response to COVID-19, NET is offering online resources for teachers, parents and others, according to a press release.
Even though children may not be in a formal learning environment, there are several high-quality educational resources to continue providing quality educational activities to kids. NET’s education newsletter, “Smart Scoop,” is available at netnebraska.org/educationsignup.
Follow the latest news on COVID-19 in Nebraska, plus details about its spread and resources for reducing the risk of infection, by visiting NET’s COVID-19 news and resources page at netnebraska.org/coronavirus. In addition to getting daily updates online, listen on radio weekdays at 5:32 p.m. and 6:32 p.m. CT during “All Things Considered” or watch nightly on television following “PBS NewsHour” at 6:56 p.m. CT.
NET PBS LearningMedia at net.pbslearningmedia.org is a free website with thousands of classroom-ready resources for pre-K through 12th grade educators and students. Lesson plans, videos, maps and curated collections are easy to use and matched to state and national educational standards.
PBS LearningMedia offers content from NET and other public media stations across the nation. It is searchable by subject, grade or standard. It also is compatible with Google Classroom, Schoology, Clever and Remind.
Teacher tools include class rosters, quizzes, puzzles, fun history facts, lesson builders, videos and more.
Some resources in the PBS LearningMedia library from NET include:
» Nebraska’s Virtual Capitol: This interactive website at nebraskavirtualcapitol.org is a resource for students and visitors of all ages. Discover more about Nebraska and learn about the history, arts and architecture of the building.
» Nebraskastudies.org: This collection of resources puts the history of the state at your fingertips from its very beginning to the 21st century.
» Watershed: Explore the Platte River Watershed in 360 degrees and discover the important ways people are connected by water.
» Nebraska History Moments: Fast, fun facts and information for Nebraska teachers, students and the public. These videos feature famous people, places and events told in two minutes or less.
» What If… Innovator Insights: Learn what drives Nebraska’s innovators, big thinkers and risk takers.
» Medicine Woman: This collection looks at the story of Susan La Flesche Picotte. She was a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and the first Native American to graduate from medical school.
» Paleo Sleuths: These lesson plans and activities allow the educator and student to understand and interpret the study of Paleontology as it uncovers the book of time on earth.
» 360 Video Collection: View agriculture, science and humanities-related content in full 360 degrees.
» Video games and fun content are also available from PBS programs such as “Nova,” “Frontline,” “American Experience” and PBS KIDS programs like “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Curious George,” “Nature Cat” and “Sesame Street.”
Parents can find resources from PBS for Parents at pbs.org/parents on subjects like how to talk to their kids about coronavirus.
The NET PBS KIDS 24/7 channel offers anytime access to educational series for kids ages 2-8. It is available on television (check your local listings), online at pbskids.org/video and mobile with the PBS KIDS Video App.
