In November, NET will broadcast four episodes of “Nebraska Concerts,” a weekly radio series featuring music performed and recorded in Nebraska.
NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, airs “Nebraska Concerts” on radio each Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
November programs include:
» Sunday — Omaha Symphony presents “American Vignettes.” This program features Thomas Wilkins as conductor and Scott Quackenbush on trumpet. The music was recorded in May 2017.
» Nov. 10 — Abendmusik at First Plymouth presents Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem,” with Tom Trenney as conductor. Performers include Beth Doytmeyer, soprano; Samuel Kidd, baritone; Doane University Choir; Nebraska Wesleyan Choir with William Wyman as conductor; Abendmusik Chorus; and Abendmusik Festival Orchestra. This music was recorded in April 2019.
The Nov. 10 episode of NET’s “Nebraska Concerts” also includes music from the Youth Masterworks Festival. Hear Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with Deanna Joseph as conductor. Performers include Jackie Josten, soprano; Patty Kramer, mezzo-soprano; plus, directors, singers and instrumentalists from Lincoln East High School, Norris High School and Lincoln Southeast High School. The music was recorded in February 2019.
» Nov. 17 — Hear music from Meadowlark Music Festival with Renata & Friends which was recorded in July 2019, and Nebraska Brass and Friends, “Music for Harp and Brass,” with Anita Clark Jaynes on harp, recorded in May 2019.
» Nov. 24 — Ed Polochick conducts Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra performing “Superstar Strings” with Pinchas Zukerman, violin and Amanda Forsyth on cello. The concert was recorded in September 2019.
In December, look for a concert by the Omaha Symphony, as well as holiday concerts by Dulces Voces and the Lincoln Early Music Consort, Nebraska Brass, Abendmusik at First Plymouth, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and the Omaha Symphonic Chorus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.