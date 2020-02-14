LINCOLN — When the NET News series “Speaking of Nebraska” returns to NET, one of the seven new episodes will look back at how communities are still recovering and rebuilding one year after historic flooding devastated parts of eastern Nebraska.
In the “Speaking of Nebraska” special “Nebraska Floods: One Year Later,” airing at 7 p.m. March 19 on NET, reporter Bill Kelly will discuss the work yet to do with residents and local leaders from Winslow, Peru, Dannebrog and surrounding areas.
The flood special is one of the episodes in a broadcast season that begins Thursday. The series addresses a variety of topics important to Nebraskans, according to a press release.
It airs on television at 7:30 p.m. MT Thursdays and on Fridays as well as at noon on Sundays, all on NET. The series also airs on radio at 6:30 p.m. MT every Friday, followed by “Fresh Air.”
Scheduled airdates and topics include:
» Thursday: 8:30 p.m. CT — Sustainable agriculture.
» Feb. 27: 8:30 p.m. CT — 2020 Census.
» March 19: 7 p.m. CT — Nebraska floods one year later.
» March 26: 8:30 p.m. CT — Youth civic engagement.
» April 2: 8:30 p.m. CT — Food deserts and food security.
» April 9: 8:30 p.m. CT — Diversity in higher education.
» April 16: 8:30 p.m. CT — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.
NET News Director Dennis Kellogg will host the series. While the Nebraska Legislature remains in session, “Speaking of Nebraska” episodes will feature Unicameral updates from NET News Legislative Reporter Fred Knapp.
All episodes will be available to stream online at netnebraska.org/speakingofnebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.