A new display promoting local art, artists and their pursuits, has popped up at the Keystone Business Center 402 Norris Ave., in the ground-floor window facing Norris Avenue.
In the midst of COVID-19, Ronda Graff of the McCook Community Foundation put out a call out to a new group of artists and educators that tentatively call themselves “Build It Here.” The Norris Institute will eventually use the space on the first floor of the Keystone as part of Norris Alley, but until that project is ready, the space is being utilized for a variety of purposes through MCFF.
They wanted to create something artistic in the window. It had to be something that wouldn’t involve a lot of people in the building but would show the vibrant artistic life in McCook. An online brainstorming session ensued, what emerged was the concept of a virtual gallery. Mark Hardiman and Rick Johnson, both faculty at McCook Community College, arrived at that idea.
“I had an old television and a computer that I hadn’t used in years,” Hardiman said. “It seemed to me that this could be repurposed to do some kind of changing display of art.”
The instructors collected images of MCC students and other artists, creating, displaying and viewing art and put them into the virtual display. Images include MCC’s 2020 Associate of Fine Art graduates: Hana Brock, Marshall Still, Brittanie Nolan, Whitney Loose as well as students visiting art galleries, students in the classroom and the work of Wrightstone Gallery artists like Jessee Edelen and Ryan Cramer. More than a gallery, the instructors hope they have created a picture of art engagement and art creation.
The “Build it Here” group organized by Graff met originally as a final discussion of the findings of an arts asset inventory written by Becky Boesen funded by the Nebraska Community Foundation that researched art and active artists and educators in McCook, Norfolk and Ord.
This meeting happened on the sixth floor of the Keystone, which was converted into a gallery and space for creative activities by Chad Graff and Joann Falkenburg. The discussion centered around the ideas that there are resources available to make arts possible, while artists and arts educators are used to working in environments that have conditioned them to believe that the resources are limited.
While face-to-face meetings have ended due to COVID concerns, “Build it Here” maintains a Facebook group for on-going discussions.
“After finishing setting up the television, I looked around the many store windows on Norris and realized that this could be just the beginning,” Hardiman said. “There is so much going on here in this amazing artistic community. We could manage to do something similar in many windows through town with some coordination. Then maybe create something bigger.”
Quoting Boesen’s inventory, Hardiman adds, “The arts help communities dream bigger, and create pathways to bringing those dreams to life.”
