LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” will continue with new episodes throughout February.
“Nebraska Stories” explores the art, food, nature, history, science and people that make Nebraska a special place.
“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, airs at 8 p.m. CT Thursdays, except for Feb. 13 when it will air at 9 p.m.
The season repeats at 11 a.m. Sundays and at 9 p.m. Mondays in February.
Story highlights include:
» “Ashton Lambie,” which gives an inside look into one of the fastest track bicycle racers in the world, who hails from Lincoln.
» “Nebraska’s Tuberculous Hospital” discovers the pivotal role a 20th century hospital in Kearney played in combating the tuberculosis epidemic.
» “Art Farm” explores the arts and artists who embrace this unique residency in the tiny village of Marquette.
The series can be watched on Facebook, the NET Nebraska App or at netnebraska.org/nebraskastories.
