The new Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors officers are, from left, Melody Jensen, vice president; Bob Glow, president; Mary Higgins, secretary; and Lawrence Ostendorf, treasurer. Also elected to the board in Thursday’s annual meeting were John Hales, Jim Backenstose, Tom Didier, Lindsey Pedersen and Michael Snider. The outgoing officers are Ann Rasmussen, Galvin Parker, Dave Hahn and Jerry Stoll.