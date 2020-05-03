LINCOLN — To institutionalize support for beginning farmers and ranchers and to build upon prior agency work, the 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to create a national coordinator position and state-level coordinators for four of its agencies — Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency and Rural Development.
“More than a quarter of producers are beginning farmers,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky. “We need to support the next generation of agricultural producers who we will soon rely upon to grow our nation’s food and fiber.”
Jami Thoene with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has been selected as the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coordinator for USDA in Nebraska. Thoene is a beginning farmer herself. Her work as a Resource Conservationist at the USDA Service Center in Wahoo has given her the opportunity to work directly with beginning and longtime farmers alike.
“I applied for the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coordinator position with a purpose to encourage others who truly have a passion for agriculture and conservation. I hope to assist those who may be struggling to figure out where to turn. I’m excited to continue this journey ahead with NRCS and all of our great partners,” Thoene said.
Each state coordinator will receive training and develop beginning farmer outreach plans tailored for their state. Coordinators will help USDA employees better reach and serve beginning farmers and ranchers. Coordinators will also be available to assist beginning farmers who need help navigating the variety of resources USDA has to offer.
