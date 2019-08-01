First Baptist Church hosts clothing giveaway
A clothing giveaway is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church at B and McDonald streets.
There will be free clothing in all sizes for children. In addition, the church members have been purchasing school supplies to be distributed at this event.
The New Beginning Career Closet will also be open and all items will be free and available to the public. There will be a large selection of items for women, from casual clothing to office wear.
There are a limited number of clothing items available for men.