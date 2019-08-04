North Platte Catholic Schools to host annual fundraiser Oct. 19
The annual Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Dinner and entertainment with Fun Pianos, a raffle, silent auction and live auction are on tap for the event. The funds raised at GREEN help the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment reach a yearly funding goal for general operating expenses at McDaid and St. Patrick’s schools. The funds also provide for teacher retirement, special projects, improvements and continuing education opportunities for teachers.
The GREEN committee is looking for auction donations such as college or professional sports tickets, concert tickets, hunting or fishing trip packages, golf packages, sports memorabilia, art items and more.
Cash donations are also welcome to help offset the expenses of purchasing auction items and providing the raffle prize.
The deadline for donations of auction items is Sept. 6. Contact Wendy Dodson, Endowment Trust executive director, at w.dodson@npcschools.org of call at 308-534-5939 for more information.