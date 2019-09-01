Top military publication salutes UPRR
OMAHA — Union Pacific was recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, for the fifth consecutive year.
The designation recognizes businesses for their commitment to successfully create sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community after they transition into civilian life. Companies are evaluated on hiring incentives, retention and training.
More than 17% of Union Pacific’s employees have military experience, with some still active in the National Guard or Reserves. In the last five years, 24% of new hires were veterans.
UP VETS, Union Pacific’s veteran employee resource group, helps attract, develop and retain veterans within the company. Members receive immediate access to a network of fellow service members serving as a constant source of camaraderie and mentorship.
More information about Union Pacific’s military support and employment opportunities is available at up.jobs/military/at-up/index.htm.