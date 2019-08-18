Registration still open for food safety training course
Registrations will be accepted through Aug. 30 for the ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Course at two locations in western Nebraska next month.
The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. The training covers food safety; personal hygiene; using thermometers; preparation, cooking, serving, receiving and storing food safely; and cleaning and sanitizing.
The training is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.
Courses will be:
» North Platte: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.
» Lexington: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway.
For more details and registration information, contact Lexington’s Extension office at 308-324-5501, or Trenton’s Extension office at 308-334-5666 or 800-237-5564.