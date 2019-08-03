Men in the Gap to meet Aug. 10
Men in the Gap will have their monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.
The DVD “The Decision That Can Save Your Life” by Dr. David Jeremiah will be shown.
All men in the area are invited to join the group for a full hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, and small group prayer.
Bring a friend, neighbor, son, grandson or someone you think might benefit from this group. All first-timers will enjoy a free breakfast.
A freewill offering will be taken.
For more information, call Vern Sharp, 308-650-9880.