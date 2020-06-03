Class of 1980 reunion postponed
The North Platte High School class of 1980 is postponing its 40th class reunion until July 23-24, 2021.
Youth Beef Ambassador contest to be via Zoom
The Consumer Promotion Education Committee and Nebraska Cattlemen will host the 2020 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest June 15 via Zoom.
The program is open to 14- to 24-year-olds in two divisions.
Placeholders will receive a cash prize while the winners, will also take home a custom belt buckle. The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation will be providing a scholarship to the collegiate division winner.
More information can be found at nebraskacattlemen.org/about/nebraska-cattlewomen.
