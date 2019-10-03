Songwriters circle canceled
A “songwriters circle” that was scheduled Friday at the Switchyard has been canceled.
Organizer Danny Spencer said a death in the family forced him to postpone the event, and plans to reschedule at a later date.
The event was to provide an opportunity for local musicians and songwriters to showcase their original work and be judged. Spencer said earlier that he hopes to make it a regular event.
Lemoyne Senior Center hosting fundraiser breakfast
The Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Nebraska Highway 92 West, is hosting a fundraiser breakfast Saturday.
The proceeds will be used for the operation of the center. The menu will include bacon, sausage patties, biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.
Suggested donation is $7.
Stapleton church serving burritos, pancakes Saturday
St. John Catholic Church, 304 H. St., Stapleton, is serving breakfast burritos and pancakes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for a freewill donation.
The fundraiser will help send church youth on a Catholic Youth Day trip.
