‘Big Red Wrap-Up’ to be broadcast live from York
LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, invites Husker football fans to a live broadcast of “Big Red Wrap-Up” at 6:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 1 at the Holthus Convention Center, located at 3130 Holen Ave. in York. Guests must be seated by 6:45 p.m. for the live broadcast that begins at 7 p.m.
The “Big Red Wrap-Up” event is part of NET’s “On The Road” fall 2019 tour. The show will feature host Mike’l Severe with former Husker Jay Moore as he breaks down the Ohio State game. HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan will share the latest in Big Red recruiting news.
In addition to seeing the live broadcast of the show, families can meet Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Viewers can catch “Big Red Wrap-Up” every Tuesday live at 7 p.m. CT on NET World and on Facebook LIVE, and at 10 p.m. CT on NET. The NET Sports series is live online at netnebraska.org/bigredwrapup or on the NET Nebraska App.
“Big Red Wrap-Up” is the state’s only live and interactive Husker television series. It is a production of NET Sports.
Czech Heritage Day coming up in Lodgepole
The public is welcome to join in a day of Czech dancing, music and food from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Legion Hall in Lodgepole.
There will be a covered-dish dinner at noon; participants are asked to bring two covered dishes and their own table service. A supper of leftovers will happen at 5 p.m.
Dancing to the Bruha Trio starts at 1 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Admission to the event is $7 per person.
For more information, visit nebraskapanhandleczechs.weebly.com; Lodgepole Nebraska Czech Day on Facebook; or contact Susan Kokes Sigmon at 970-630-3163 or Lorraine Lafler at 308-254-2325.
