The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm are helping communities take steps toward fire safety with a national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day event on May 2.
Preparedness Day provides a platform to share information and offer guidance to residents as they make changes to improve the survival of their homes and neighborhoods. With support from State Farm, 150 communities across 26 states will receive project funding awards of $500 each to support activities on Preparedness Day aimed at reducing potential loss of life, property and natural resources to wildfire.
“Since NFPA and State Farm first partnered together on Preparedness Day, the number of projects has grown tremendously. We are pleased to provide 150 communities with a grant to fund their wildfire risk reduction activities on May 2,” said Vickie Hodges, P&C underwriting analyst, State Farm. “For State Farm, the largest home insurer in the U.S., it is important to us to take a leadership role in helping homeowners stay safe and better protect their property.”
Over the last few years wildfires have made events like Preparedness Day more important than ever before. In 2018, nearly all of the $13 billion in property damage and losses from large fires in the U.S. were due to just six wildfires. As annual federal spending for wildfire management has gone from roughly $1 billion per year in the mid-1990’s to close to $4 billion per year today, the average annual area burned from wildfires has jumped from about two million to eight million acres over the
same period.
“Since our initial launch of Preparedness Day in 2013, participation in the campaign has grown,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Taking action on Preparedness Day can help make a difference in the survival of home and neighborhoods. We are inspired by all of the great work these communities are doing to reduce their risk.”
NFPA and State Farm encourage people to get involved by planning a project and participating on May 2. NFPA offers a free Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Toolkit to help plan a project.
More information about national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, including videos and tip sheets, can be found at wildfireprepday.org.
