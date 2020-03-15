NGPC expert speaks to biology class

Taylor Dixon, an officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, speaks to a biology class at North Platte Community College on Wednesday. HaLea Messersmith, instructor for the class, invited Dixon to talk about careers in biology, and specifically, what his job entails and the education he needed to qualify for it. It was all part of a new speaker series Messersmith is implementing. Dixon was the first of many experts she hopes to have visit her classroom.
