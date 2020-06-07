LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is proactively working with landowners who have encountered wildlife damage to their crops and property.
“Crop and livestock damage can be a serious issue for many landowners,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas in a press release. “We understand this and need to let landowners know what tools we have to help them, and listen to their ideas about other ways to resolve these problems.”
Game and Parks believes the best way to manage big game populations is by hunting. In 2020, the agency has:
» Increased antlerless deer tags across the state by 6% from 2019 quotas and 25% since 2017.
» Increased doe/fawn antelope tags by 42%, adding a bonus doe/fawn tag to all landowner doe/fawn permits.
» Increased antlerless elk tags by 40%.
» Lengthened antlerless elk season to Aug. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021 and added areas in every unit for landowner opportunity.
In 2019, antlerless deer units Frenchman and Loup East had lengthened seasons and met management goals of increasing antlerless harvest. This success is due largely to landowners allowing access to their land.
Landowners experiencing wildlife damage should contact their district Game and Parks office. A list of offices is available at outdoornebraska.org/locations. They can discuss options such as scare devices, damage control permits or opening lands to public access for hunting. Landowners also may contact the agency about wildlife damage issues at outdoornebraska.org/depredation by filling out a Landowner Assistance Form.
Landowners, hunters and Game and Parks working together are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and hunting access while hunters fund conservation by buying permits and stamps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.