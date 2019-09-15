LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is proactively working with landowners who have encountered wildlife damage to their crops and property.
Landowners who experience wildlife damage should contact their district office. They can discuss options such as scare devices, damage control permits and opening lands to public access for hunting, according to a press release.
Contact information for district offices is available at outdoornebraska.org/locations. Landowners also may contact the commission about wildlife damage issues at outdoornebraska.org/depredation by filling out a landowner assistance form.
The commission is working to increase antlerless deer harvest by 30% in the Frenchman West Unit in southwest Nebraska. To reach this goal, the commission will increase antlerless deer permits by 25% and offer an increased number of damage permits.
As an additional tool for landowners, the commission is working on a program that would connect deer hunters with landowners. Similar to the agency’s popular Deer Exchange, this program would include a database in which landowners could search for hunters to harvest antlerless deer on their property.
The Deer Exchange, which began in 2008, is designed to accommodate the additional harvest of deer. It brings together hunters who have a surplus of deer with recipients willing to accept the deer meat. The Deer Exchange allows hunters and potential venison recipients to join a database and search for other participating parties in their area. Parties will work out the details of the transfer. While the venison cannot be sold, recipients may pay for the processing or butchering of the meat. Donors and recipients can register online for free.
“Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife,” the release said. “Together with the commission, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species. Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.”
Hunting has an annual $848 million economic impact in Nebraska and supports nearly 9,000 jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.