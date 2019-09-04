LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will offer several hunter education courses across the state specifically for women.
The classes, which are presented as part of the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, give women the chance to learn the basics of hunter safety and gain hands-on firearm and archery experience in a fun, safe environment among like-minded women. All courses will be led by women who are experienced hunters and certified volunteer hunter education instructors.
Upcoming courses are:
» Hunter Education Course: Sept. 9, 10, 11, 14 (participants must attend all four days), Schramm Education Center, Louisville
» Hunter Education Course: Sept. 20-21 (participants must attend both days), American Legion Club, Bassett
» Hunt Safe Session: Oct. 26, Ponca State Park, Ponca
» Hunt Safe Session: Oct. 26, Maxwell Gun Club, Maxwell
For more information or to register, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/BOW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.