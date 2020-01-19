The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Keegan Nitsch as the student for the month of January. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Nitsch, a senior, is the son of Bob and Barb Nitsch of North Platte. His school activities include cross country, track, Honor Roll, Quiz Bowl, Student Council and National Honor Society. Outside of school he is involved with the Boy Scouts. His family are members of the Holy Spirit Parish.
Recently Nitsch also received recognition for earning the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
His younger sister, Theran, is a seventh grader at St. Pat’s.
