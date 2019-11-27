Is your house the best-decorated in the city this Christmas?
It’s time to send in nominations for the Christmas Lighting Contest organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin, according to a press release.
Entries will be judged Dec. 13-15. The lights must be on from 5-10 p.m. those nights, and must be seen from the street.
The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 10. First place winners from 2018 will be ineligible to win a prize in 2019.
Anyone can nominate a home — it can be your own. Submit the name of owner, address, brief description of the display, a photo (if possible) and any directions that might help locate the property.
Send in the nominations one of these ways:
» Email: knplcb@yahoo.com.
» Phone: 308-534-8100, leave a message with requested information.
» Facebook message: Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful
Prize money will be awarded to the winners. Winners will be selected in each of North Platte’s four city wards and one outside of city limits, but within Lincoln County.
Judging will be based on curb appeal, balance, theme and maintenance.
