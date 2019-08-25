University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz announced this week that she is inviting nominations for the second annual Presidential Medal of Service, a statewide honor that celebrates Nebraskans’ promotion of the impact the university and higher education have on economic growth and social well-being.
The medal is the highest honor the university president can bestow on a community member. All Nebraskans are invited to submit nominations by filling out an online form available at nebraska.edu/president/medal-of-service/nomination. Nominations are due Sept. 27; Fritz will then select a winner to be honored later in the fall.
Nominees should be Nebraskans who have made significant contributions in supporting a strong University of Nebraska and promoting the role of higher education in building the state’s workforce and quality of life, according to a press release. For example, nominees may have testified to policymakers on behalf of the university, led a letter-writing campaign, spoken at a public meeting on an issue important to the university, or hosted an event to raise community awareness of the university’s impact.
University and NU Foundation employees are not eligible to receive the medal. Elected officials and candidates for elected office are also ineligible.
“The University of Nebraska has a long tradition of providing affordable, excellent education to our 52,000 students and the people of the state,” Fritz said. “That momentum would not be possible without the countless Nebraskans who are willing to lift up their voices in support of their university and all of higher education.
“It’s a great honor to be able to recognize their efforts in this way. I hope Nebraskans will take advantage of this opportunity to publicly thank an individual who has gone above and beyond in supporting a strong University of Nebraska.”
Galen and Marilyn Hadley of Kearney, former faculty members and deans of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and longtime public servants and champions of higher education, were the recipients of last year’s inaugural Presidential Medal of Service.