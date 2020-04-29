LINCOLN — ServeNebraska is now calling for nominations for the Step Forward Awards, given to volunteers across Nebraska who have gone above and beyond the call of service to their community, according to a press release. Nominations close July 1.
Award recipients will be selected by the governor. Businesses, civic clubs, schools and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals who they wish to recognize for their efforts.
“The dedication of volunteers helps to make Nebraska the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “This year’s Step Forward Award recipients exemplify the generous and community-minded spirit of our state.”
Nomination categories include: adult volunteer, youth volunteer, senior volunteer, volunteer group, corporate community volunteer, national service, veteran volunteer, disaster volunteer, community media partner, and lifetime achievement.
“With our state, and the world, facing such challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, community service has proven to be more important than ever,” said Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska.
For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit serve.nebraska.gov.
