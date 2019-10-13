The North Platte Public Library is hosting a free noon program on Friday titled “Household Clocks: Frequently Asked Questions” by David Breaker.
Breaker, a local man who repairs watches and clocks, will share a compilation of dos and don’ts and everything in-between regarding clocks, according to a press release from the library.
Floor clocks and cuckoo clocks, especially, have precise needs to run well. Learn about proper location, leveling, hanging weights and maintenance, as well as tips for all clocks in a home.
Library staff member Terri Johnson encouraged people to not give up on that vintage clock that isn’t running, the release said. Breaker was able to repair her parents’ cuckoo clock purchased in the 1950s so it isn’t just a decorative item on her wall, but a working clock, the release said.
Breaker has previously presented a program on Will Rogers at the library, 120 W. Fourth St., and is a repeat actor at the Library Foundation’s cemetery tours. Library speaker programs are free to the public but the library needs seat reservations due to the room size. Please call the library at 308-535-8036, Ext. 3310 to reserve seats.
