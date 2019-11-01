Owl portraits by wildlife photographers Boni Edwards and LaVerne James of North Platte will be at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St., in Ogallala.
Edwards has photographed more than 200 species of Nebraska birds. James’ featured pieces include a photo of a snowy owl that frequents the North Platte area and a photo of a burrowing owl that he calls “Post Sitter.”
Displayed above James’ pieces will be drawings by Linda Taylor of Long Pine. According to a press release, Taylor’s drawings are inspired by James’ photos of the burrowing owls.
The exhibit is a collection of photos, drawings and acrylic paintings of owls. Most of the collection is for sale, and there will also be prints and cards for sale. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays into December.
For more information, visit petrifiedwoodgallery.com, call 308-284-9996 or contact Marquene Koontz at marquenemarie@gmail.com.
