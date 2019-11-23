North Platte author’s novels draw off lives of family members

Faith Colburn’s family history has been the foundation for the novels she has published throughout her writing career.
The stories her grandmother told her as she grew up on a farm in Blue Hill — some true and some not — became an inspiration for the Nebraska native’s book “Threshold: A Memoir.”
The story in “The Reluctant Canary Sings” took shape from her mother’s experience as a big-band female singer — or a canary as the popular slang term was used in the 1930s — and her travels to Great Lakes states and up and down the east coast.
Her latest work “See Willy See,” a story about a Nebraska farm family in the 1930s and 1940s with World War II as a backdrop, continues that trend.
One of the main characters, Connor William Conroy, is partially based on her father, who served in the 158th Regimental Combat Team — nicknamed the Bushmasters — during World War II. He died when she was 16.
Colburn read excerpts from the book, the fifth she has published, at the North Platte Public Library on Friday and also made a stop at A to Z Books.
“I know about five facts about each of my parents,” said Colburn, who lives in North Platte. “One of the things I know about my dad is what unit he served in (during World War II). I know when he got back from the Pacific, which tells me what battles he was in.
“I did quite a lot of research on that unit — where they were and what they were doing,” said Colburn, who is a member of the Nebraska Writers Guild. “It’s based on him from that standpoint.”
Colburn said the idea for the book formed as she wrote “Threshold: A Memoir,” and added that is a tribute to the unit her father served in.
“I really wanted to talk about the southwest Pacific (during World War II),” Colburn said. “We have commemorations for D-Day and these guys were doing D-Day every time they got off the boat and get onto another island. They don’t seem to get the same kind of credit and they got some of the most god-awfullest assignments you ever heard of.”
Colburn, who earned a master’s degree in creative writing and journalism from the University of Nebraska, also authored the books “From Picas to Bytes: Four Generations of Seacrest Newspaper Service to Nebraska” and “Prairie Landscapes.”
She has published a short story, “Driving the Elephant” and a poetry collection, “Portrait of My Country,” as well as articles and editorials in Nebraskaland Magazine and state newspapers.
“See Willy See” centers on the farm boy (Conroy) battling between enlisting in the military or remaining with his family in Nebraska.
The story is told in a number of flashbacks to his life on the farm and also in letters to his family.
Colburn said the book is the second in a trilogy with the characters and story from “See Willy See” and “The Reluctant Canary Sings” being carried into a third book.
“I have about 100,000 words (done) and have to lose about 20,000,” Colburn said of the book, “but I have to still fit some scenes in still.”
