North Platte awarded LARM equipment grant

The city of North Platte was awarded $500 for personal protection equipment from the League Association of Risk Management as part of its Lean on LARM safety grant program. Pictured are, from left, North Platte Parks and Cemeteries Supervisor Lyle Minshull, North Platte Public Service employee Walt Shimmin and North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth. LARM is an insurance pool of 168 government entities across Nebraska. Over 60 members have received safety grant awards in the last year. For more information, go to larmpool.org.
