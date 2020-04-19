The North Platte Catholic Schools announced via video that they have selected Tonja Heirigs as the Student of the Month for April. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor. Heirigs is kind, takes pride in her work, has great character and a positive attitude, the school said in a press release.
Heirigs, a freshman, is the daughter of Rick and Laura Heirigs of North Platte.
Her school activities include volleyball, basketball, track, Student Council, Chorus, S.A.I.N.T.S. and she is on the honor roll. Outside of school she does volunteer work for her church and community. She is an active member of Bethel Evangelical Church.
Tonja has an older brother, Joseph (11th grade), and younger siblings James (8th grade), Ben (5th grade) and Thomas (1st grade) all attend St. Pat’s School. Caleb is in preschool, Elizabeth age 4 and Daniel age 3.
