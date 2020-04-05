The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Justin Schroll as the student of the month for March. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Justin, a sophomore, is the son of Bart and Kim Schroll of North Platte. His school activities include football, wrestling, track, S.A.I.N.T.S. Club and he is on the honor roll. Outside of school he does volunteer work for his church and community. His family is members of the Holy Spirit Parish.
Justin has an older brother, James, a 2018 graduate of St. Pat’s and is attending college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
