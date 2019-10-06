North Platte Community College band, choir show off talent

Dylan Rogge, center, of Fairbury performs a solo piece from “Mister Cellophane” during North Platte Community College’s Fall Band and Choir Concert on Tuesday. He is pictured with NPCC music students Chris Terry, left, of Grant and Austin Leal of North Platte.

 Photo courtesy of MPCC

