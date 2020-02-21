North Platte Community College choir concert will focus on ‘love’

“Love” will be the theme of an upcoming choir concert hosted by the North Platte Community College music department.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 3 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s south campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. The event is free and open to the public.
“Our concert will be a very enjoyable evening for all who come,” said Kristin Simpson, interim music instructor. “It has music for the hopeless romantic — longing, heartbreak, sacred love, a bit of comedic love — even songs about loving the weekend and our beautiful nature. The audience will have their emotions brought to the surface by the gorgeous melodies and
energetic rhythms.”
Simpson will direct the choirs, and Jennifer Winder will serve as the collaborative accompanist.
The performers are as follows. A * denotes Select Choir members.
Soprano: Emilee Gibson*, North Platte; Chelsea Leal*, North Platte; Lisa Pickett*, North Platte.
Tenor: Christian Bartling*, North Platte; Bryce Grothman, Venango; Brandon Montgomery, Maxwell; Christopher Terry*, Grant.
Alto: Grace Ford*, Cody; Elizabeth Goentzel, North Platte; Alex McConnell, Paxton; Ashtyn Winder, North Platte.
Bass: Austin Leal, North Platte; Dylan Rogge*, Fairbury.
