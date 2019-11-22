North Platte Community College music department to host winter concert and recital

The North Platte Community College music department will sing in the holidays with a winter concert and recital Dec. 3.
The recital will include solos by pianist Jon Wardyn as well as vocal selections from students Christopher Terry, Lisa Pickett, Dylan Rogge and Alexandra Burke.
The concert will feature a combination of Christmas and pop tunes from the jazz band, such as “Africa,” “Dawg House,” “Joy to the World” and “Deck the Halls with All Sorts of Funky.”
Choir selections will include “Coventry Carol,” “Baba Yetu,” “Candlelight Carol” and “Let Us Sing with Glee.” The select choir will perform “Changes,” “Now Is the Caroling Season” and “Grown Up Christmas List” among many others.
Pam Koch, music instructor, will direct the jazz band and serve as the accompanist for all vocal numbers, including those in the recital. Chelsea Leal, adjunct music instructor, will direct the choirs.
Performing in the show are:
» Jazz band: Camrin Burtle, Chelsea Leal, Austin Leal, Alexandra Burke, Bryce Grothman, Austin Macek, Dylan Rogge and Pam Koch.
» Choir: Emilee Gibson, Beth Goentzel, Lisa Pickett, Alexandra Burke, Ashtyn Winder, Christopher Terry, Austin Leal and Dylan Rogge.
» Select Choir: Lisa Pickett, Alexandra Burke, Dylan Rogge, Austin Leal and Christopher Terry.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus. Admission is a free-will donation.
