The Business and Community Education department at North Platte Community College is working to address the need for plumbers in its service area and around the country.
A plumbing basics class is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 19, on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.
The six-week course will provide students with a combination of classroom and hands-on training as well as experience in the field. It will prepare them to take the Nebraska Journeyman Plumber Exam, upon the successful completion of which, students will be qualified to work for a master plumber as an apprentice.
“We’ve been hearing from some of our business partners that there’s a shortage of plumbers locally,” said Jeff Smeltzer, BCE coordinator. “We want to help fill that void. This class will help prospective plumbers become job ready and more proficient in the trade. They will also take practice journeyman tests, so they know what to expect when the time comes.”
Mark Franzen, master plumber and owner of Franzen Plumbing in North Platte, is the instructor for the class. The course fee is $699.
The program has been approved for GAP assistance, which is income-based funding. According to Smeltzer, GAP funding typically covers the cost of tuition, books and tools for the workforce. Those interested in applying for GAP funds, can contact BCE coordinator Sharon Kircher at kirchers@mpcc.edu, or 308-345-8123.
The tools needed for class will be provided by the college, but a book will be required at an additional cost of $100.
Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, or by calling Smeltzer at 308-535-3687.
