North Platte Community College Phi Theta Kappa honor society to induct more than 30 members

North Platte Community College’s Alpha Beta Theta chapter will induct more than 30 members into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society March 15.
An induction ceremony is planned for 1:30 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s South Campus. The event is open to the public.
Dr. David Potter, NPCC speech instructor, will be the guest speaker, and Dr. Pete Johnson, psychology instructor, will deliver the benediction. Refreshments will be available after the ceremony.
PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students, and NPCC is home to the associated Alpha Beta Theta chapter.
Students are invited to join based on their grade point average. To be considered, they must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours through the college and have a GPA of at least 3.5. They also must maintain a GPA of 3.25 to remain a PTK member.
Inclusion allows students to network with professionals at state and national conferences and serves as an experience to list on résumés. Those who advance to a four-year college or university may be able transfer into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest honor society for liberal arts and sciences.
NPCC inductees will be presented with yellow stoles to wear at commencement May 8.
