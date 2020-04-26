North Platte Community College Phi Beta Lambda members earned 13 awards, including six first-place finishes, during the Nebraska PBL virtual state leadership conference.
The conference, originally planned for March 28-29 in Kearney, was conducted online because of state regulations regarding COVID-19. NPCC business instructors Cathy Nutt and Jimi Cole assisted with the transition.
“The state advisors did an amazing job organizing and handling it all through Zoom,” Nutt said. “It was amazing to bring students in from all over the state this way and have judges from Nebraska and other states be able to interact and work together to accomplish the conference. I am proud of how well our students did – especially given the nature of the conference and that we have just re-started our chapter.”
During the conference awards ceremony, Valerie Perez of Venango was announced as the winner in the business communication, retail management and social media campaign categories. She was second in computer applications.
Danya Mintle of Thedford won the emerging business issues and the small business management plan categories. She also placed fourth in forensic accounting.
Amanda Payne of Dunning placed first, second, third and fourth, respectively, in administrative technology, entrepreneurship concepts, computer applications and organizational behavior and leadership.
Adriana Vargas of Imperial finished third in administrative technology and also placed fourth in computer applications.
